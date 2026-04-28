BlackLine's (BL) "Market Outperform" Rating Reiterated at Citizens Jmp

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market outperform" rating restated by Citizens Jmp in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the technology company's stock. Citizens Jmp's price target would suggest a potential upside of 122.22% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded BlackLine from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered BlackLine from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.82.

Get BlackLine alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BL

BlackLine Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of BL traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $31.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 42,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.02. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. BlackLine had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 3.50%.The business had revenue of $183.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. BlackLine's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BlackLine has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackLine will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 989 shares of the technology company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,143 shares of the technology company's stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the technology company's stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company's stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the technology company's stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to automate and modernize the finance and accounting function. The company's flagship offering, the BlackLine Finance Controls and Automation Platform, enables organizations to streamline critical processes such as account reconciliations, journal entry management, intercompany accounting, and transaction matching. By delivering a centralized, real-time view of financial data, BlackLine helps companies improve operational efficiency, enhance compliance and strengthen internal controls.

Key products and services within the BlackLine platform include Account Reconciliation, Task Management, Transaction Matching, Journal Entry, and Intercompany Hub.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BlackLine, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BlackLine wasn't on the list.

While BlackLine currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here