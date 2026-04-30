Blackrock Tcp Capital (TCPC) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Blackrock Tcp Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Blackrock Tcp Capital to post earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $40.0970 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

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Blackrock Tcp Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.99 million. Blackrock Tcp Capital had a negative net margin of 44.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. On average, analysts expect Blackrock Tcp Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blackrock Tcp Capital Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $351.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company's 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01. Blackrock Tcp Capital has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 17.66, a current ratio of 17.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Blackrock Tcp Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.3%. Blackrock Tcp Capital's dividend payout ratio is -64.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCPC. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital from $5.50 to $3.50 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $3.50 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Strong Sell" and an average price target of $3.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Blackrock Tcp Capital

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackrock Tcp Capital news, COO Patrick Wolfe bought 6,850 shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $25,002.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,713.90. This represents a 74.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Tcp Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,229 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,398 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital in the second quarter worth $166,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital in the third quarter worth $156,000. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 27,992 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital in the third quarter worth $152,000.

About Blackrock Tcp Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker TCPC. Externally managed by BlackRock, the firm provides customized financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies, with a focus on sponsor-backed transactions. Its core strategy centers on delivering current income and capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of debt and equity investments across a variety of sectors, including consumer products, healthcare, business services and industrials.

Since its initial public offering in 2013, BlackRock TCP Capital has partnered with private equity sponsors to underwrite and structure senior secured first-lien loans, second-lien loans, mezzanine debt and select equity co-investments.

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