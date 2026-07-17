Go Pro
→ Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Trading 6.6% Higher - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
BlackSky Technology logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • BlackSky Technology shares rose 6.6% on Friday, trading as high as $22.65 after closing at $21.46 the prior session. Trading volume was well below average, with about 545,962 shares changing hands.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed: the stock carries an average “Hold” rating and a consensus price target of $36.50. Recent actions included a Jefferies upgrade to Hold, while Weiss Ratings and Wall Street Zen issued bearish views.
  • The company’s latest earnings report was weak, with EPS of -$0.82 versus expectations for -$0.37 and revenue of $20.77 million below estimates. BlackSky also posted negative margins and analysts expect a full-year loss of -$1.32 per share.
  • Five stocks we like better than BlackSky Technology.

Shares of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY - Get Free Report) rose 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.65 and last traded at $22.87. Approximately 545,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,886,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKSY shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BlackSky Technology to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BlackSky Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Get Our Latest Report on BKSY

BlackSky Technology Price Performance

The business's fifty day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $856.02 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.59.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $20.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 74.25% and a negative net margin of 89.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackSky Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in BlackSky Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 57.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company's stock.

About BlackSky Technology

(Get Free Report)

BlackSky Technology, Inc operates Earth observation and geospatial intelligence services through a constellation of small satellites and an analytics platform. The company collects and processes high-revisit satellite imagery, enabling near-real-time monitoring of global events and locations. Clients across government, defense and commercial sectors leverage BlackSky’s imagery and data to support decision-making in areas such as supply chain monitoring, humanitarian aid, infrastructure management and security operations.

Founded in 2014 as part of Spaceflight Industries, BlackSky has grown its satellite constellation and analytics capabilities to deliver satellite imagery with high revisit rates and rapid tasking.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in BlackSky Technology Right Now?

Before you consider BlackSky Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BlackSky Technology wasn't on the list.

While BlackSky Technology currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
The window is closing
The window is closing
From American Alternative (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 11, 2026
Get Ready. Big Tech Is About to Have a Bumpy Week.
Get Ready. Big Tech Is About to Have a Bumpy Week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines