Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.5238.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $215.00 to $184.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a "buy" rating for the company.

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Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $126.96 on Friday. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $101.73 and a twelve month high of $190.09. The company has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.90.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Blackstone's dividend payout ratio is 118.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Treasury Holdings I. Blackstone acquired 9,486,795 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $189,735,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 9,111,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,236,000. This represents a -2,529.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.04 per share, with a total value of $43,679.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 41,818 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,145,286.72. This trade represents a 0.86% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,252,345 shares of company stock valued at $209,789,893. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company's stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc NYSE: BX is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone's business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

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