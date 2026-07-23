Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $136.9920 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $16.70 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company's fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.3%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 308.20%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, President Fernando Austin Pena sold 1,670 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $28,506.90. Following the sale, the president directly owned 72,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,385.93. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,420 shares of company stock valued at $95,233. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,602 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,715 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Kennicott Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 36,450 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,450 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BXMT. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BXMT

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc NYSE: BXMT is a publicly traded real estate finance company that originates, acquires and manages commercial mortgage loans and other CRE debt investments. As an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT), it seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through the deployment of senior floating-rate and fixed-rate loans backed by income-producing properties.

The firm's core business activities span the origination of senior mortgage loans, the acquisition of loan portfolios and other real estate debt instruments, and the active management of those investments.

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