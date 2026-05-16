Blaize Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZAI) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Blaize Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZAI - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.6250.

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Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BZAI shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Blaize in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Blaize in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Blaize in a report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Blaize from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Blaize in a report on Friday.

View Our Latest Research Report on BZAI

Key Headlines Impacting Blaize

Here are the key news stories impacting Blaize this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Blaize released its Q1 2026 results and held its earnings call, giving investors fresh details on execution and the outlook for its edge AI computing business. Blaize Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Blaize released its Q1 2026 results and held its earnings call, giving investors fresh details on execution and the outlook for its edge AI computing business. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s reported loss came in at $0.19 per share, wider than expectations cited in some coverage, while revenue was $2.74 million, which added to concerns about profitability and execution. MarketBeat earnings report and transcript link

The company’s reported loss came in at $0.19 per share, wider than expectations cited in some coverage, while revenue was $2.74 million, which added to concerns about profitability and execution. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Bragar Eagel & Squire, Pomerantz, and Schall, announced investigations into possible securities-law violations at Blaize, which can weigh on investor sentiment and raise legal overhang concerns. Bragar Eagel & Squire investigation

Multiple law firms, including Bragar Eagel & Squire, Pomerantz, and Schall, announced investigations into possible securities-law violations at Blaize, which can weigh on investor sentiment and raise legal overhang concerns. Negative Sentiment: Additional investor alerts and fraud-investigation notices followed the earnings release, increasing uncertainty and suggesting more downside risk until the legal questions are resolved. Pomerantz investor alert

Blaize Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BZAI opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.08. Blaize has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The firm's fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97.

Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter. Blaize had a negative net margin of 202.65% and a negative return on equity of 709.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blaize will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Blaize

In other news, CFO Harminder Sehmi sold 40,609 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $79,999.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 340,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at $671,752.27. The trade was a 10.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Dinakar Munagala sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $127,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 551,422 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,400,611.88. The trade was a 8.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 314,069 shares of company stock valued at $668,489 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blaize

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Blaize during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blaize during the third quarter worth about $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blaize during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blaize during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Blaize during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blaize

Blaize NASDAQ: BZAI is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and develops hardware and software solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications at the edge. The company’s core technology is centered on its proprietary Graph Streaming Processor (GSP) architecture, which combines dataflow computing with a highly parallel matrix processing engine to deliver real-time AI inference with low power consumption. Blaize’s platform is aimed at customers seeking to deploy sophisticated AI workloads in environments where power efficiency, latency and form factor are critical.

The company offers a hardware portfolio that includes standalone GSP modules, PCIe cards and M.2 form-factor boards, alongside its Blaize AI software stack.

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