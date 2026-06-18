Block (NYSE:XYZ) CFO Sells 8,093 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,093 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $606,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 463,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,743,450. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 21st, Amrita Ahuja sold 30,919 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,318,925.00.

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Block Price Performance

Block stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.75. 8,653,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,245,434. The stock's fifty day moving average is $70.03 and its 200-day moving average is $64.56. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.21 and a 12 month high of $82.50. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.40, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. Block had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.30%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYZ has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Block from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Arete Research raised shares of Block from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Block

Institutional Trading of Block

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the technology company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Block by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Block by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company's stock.

About Block

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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