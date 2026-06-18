Block (NYSE:XYZ) Director Anthony Mathew Eisen Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $444,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,964,672 shares in the company, valued at $145,582,195.20. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Anthony Mathew Eisen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $433,560.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $418,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total transaction of $399,840.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $409,320.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $425,040.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 135,750 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $10,426,957.50.

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Block Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:XYZ traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,662,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,245,518. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 58.40, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm's fifty day moving average is $70.03 and its 200 day moving average is $64.56. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.21 and a 12 month high of $82.50.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. Block had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.30%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XYZ. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Block from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Block from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Block

Institutional Trading of Block

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Block by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the technology company's stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Block by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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