Block (NYSE:XYZ) Insider Brian Grassadonia Sells 25,908 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 25,908 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $2,115,129.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 531,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,411,743.44. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Brian Grassadonia sold 43,348 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,467,840.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Brian Grassadonia sold 8,166 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $555,369.66.

Get Block alerts: Sign Up

Block Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of XYZ stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $84.20. 8,541,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,813,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $48.21 and a one year high of $86.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 65.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.72.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Block had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.30%.Block's revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.020 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.020-1.020 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Block by 301.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Block from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Block from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Block from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Block

About Block

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Block, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Block wasn't on the list.

While Block currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here