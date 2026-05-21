Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $313.49 and last traded at $315.8270, with a volume of 5838620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $282.31.

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Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Mkm set a $225.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $217.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Stock Up 9.5%

The company's fifty day moving average is $201.03 and its 200-day moving average is $152.45. The company has a market capitalization of $87.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6,168.51 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bloom Energy news, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.36, for a total value of $1,827,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 81,945 shares in the company, valued at $24,039,385.20. This represents a 7.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,813 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total value of $1,387,106.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 175,708 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,639,045.60. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 525,271 shares of company stock worth $99,167,479 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock worth $49,127,000 after purchasing an additional 836,810 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,063 shares of the company's stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

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