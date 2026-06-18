Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Sets New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $326.99 and last traded at $328.38, with a volume of 10522891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $284.99.

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More Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Bloom Energy’s onsite clean-power platform as a key benefit for customers facing grid limitations, reinforcing the company’s growth opportunity in mission-critical and AI-related power demand. Can Bloom Energy Continue to Benefit From Onsite Power Generation?

Zacks highlighted Bloom Energy’s onsite clean-power platform as a key benefit for customers facing grid limitations, reinforcing the company’s growth opportunity in mission-critical and AI-related power demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators continue to point to Bloom Energy as a beneficiary of AI data-center buildout because its solid oxide fuel cells can be deployed quickly for reliable behind-the-meter power. Bull of the Day: Bloom Energy (BE)

Analysts and commentators continue to point to Bloom Energy as a beneficiary of AI data-center buildout because its solid oxide fuel cells can be deployed quickly for reliable behind-the-meter power. Neutral Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Bloom Energy to “hold,” which is slightly more constructive than a weaker stance, but the firm’s $276 target was still below the stock’s recent trading levels, limiting the bullish impact. Zacks.com

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Bloom Energy to “hold,” which is slightly more constructive than a weaker stance, but the firm’s $276 target was still below the stock’s recent trading levels, limiting the bullish impact. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold shares on June 16, including the CAO and several executives; the company said the sales were for tax withholding tied to equity vesting, but insider selling can still pressure sentiment. SEC filing reference

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BE. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $220.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BE

Bloom Energy Price Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average is $254.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6,566.29 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,837 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $820,205.07. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 207,417 shares in the company, valued at $59,966,328.87. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total value of $16,372,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 238,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $70,949,350.77. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,274 shares of company stock worth $58,696,472. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,825,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,200 shares of the company's stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,985,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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