Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Down 10.9% - Should You Sell?

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) shares dropped 10.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $157.65 and last traded at $167.7260. 26,896,122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 11,942,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.18.

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Key Headlines Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bloom’s exposure to AI data-center power demand remains a key bullish theme. Its onsite power systems could benefit from data centers’ need for reliable electricity, and analysts see the company’s scalable platform and stronger outlook as advantages over Plug Power. Bloom Energy Rose on AI Data Center Power Demand

Bloom’s exposure to AI data-center power demand remains a key bullish theme. Its onsite power systems could benefit from data centers’ need for reliable electricity, and analysts see the company’s scalable platform and stronger outlook as advantages over Plug Power. Positive Sentiment: Bloom’s previous quarter showed substantial momentum: revenue increased 130% year over year, earnings exceeded expectations, and management raised its full-year guidance. Those results support the long-term investment case if the company can sustain growth. Bloom Energy Reports Earnings Tuesday

Bloom’s previous quarter showed substantial momentum: revenue increased 130% year over year, earnings exceeded expectations, and management raised its full-year guidance. Those results support the long-term investment case if the company can sustain growth. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street expects second-quarter revenue to grow roughly 106% and earnings per share to increase more than fourfold. The report and management’s guidance will determine whether those ambitious expectations are met or exceeded. BE Stock Dips Premarket Ahead of Q2 Results

Wall Street expects second-quarter revenue to grow roughly 106% and earnings per share to increase more than fourfold. The report and management’s guidance will determine whether those ambitious expectations are met or exceeded. Negative Sentiment: Investors appear to be locking in profits after Bloom’s stock gained more than 100% during the year and reached a much higher recent valuation. The sharp retreat from its 52-week high reflects concern that excellent results may already be priced in. Why Bloom Energy Shares Are Tanking Ahead of Earnings

Investors appear to be locking in profits after Bloom’s stock gained more than 100% during the year and reached a much higher recent valuation. The sharp retreat from its 52-week high reflects concern that excellent results may already be priced in. Negative Sentiment: The broader hydrogen and fuel-cell complex is selling off ahead of Bloom’s results, adding sector-level pressure. With elevated volatility and a beta of 3.73, BE is particularly sensitive to profit-taking and changes in risk appetite. Bloom Energy Sinks Ahead of Q2 Report

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $267.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $254.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,353.85 and a beta of 3.73. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $269.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.93.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.37. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $826.13 million. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS. Analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,842 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.63, for a total transaction of $820,286.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 132,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,175,646.95. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 2,259 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.62, for a total value of $651,992.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 79,686 shares in the company, valued at $22,998,973.32. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 153,617 shares of company stock valued at $44,003,909 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Bloom Energy by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $239,683,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $8,468,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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