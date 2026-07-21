Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $197.06, but opened at $211.07. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $219.69, with a volume of 2,721,065 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $322.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $250.41.

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Bloom Energy Trading Up 12.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,424.78 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The company had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,837 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $820,205.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 207,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,966,328.87. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,842 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.63, for a total transaction of $820,286.46. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,175,646.95. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,617 shares of company stock worth $44,003,909. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

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