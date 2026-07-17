Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Up 3.5% - What's Next?

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) shares were up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $223.75 and last traded at $213.8820. Approximately 16,657,766 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 11,777,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.73.

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Key Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: IDF and Oaktree announced a $1.7 billion investment to deploy Bloom Energy fuel cells for Nebius’ AI infrastructure, supporting growth in Bloom’s core power technology and strengthening its AI-related revenue opportunity. Reuters article

IDF and Oaktree announced a $1.7 billion investment to deploy Bloom Energy fuel cells for Nebius’ AI infrastructure, supporting growth in Bloom’s core power technology and strengthening its AI-related revenue opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage and commentary have highlighted Bloom Energy’s strong stock performance and momentum, with analysts describing it as a stock benefiting from solid quarterly results and long-term gains. Yahoo Finance article

Additional coverage and commentary have highlighted Bloom Energy’s strong stock performance and momentum, with analysts describing it as a stock benefiting from solid quarterly results and long-term gains. Neutral Sentiment: Bloom Energy has also appeared on momentum screens and in analyst-style market commentary, which may support trading interest but does not change the company’s fundamentals. Zacks article

Bloom Energy has also appeared on momentum screens and in analyst-style market commentary, which may support trading interest but does not change the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Two law firms announced securities-fraud investigations into Bloom Energy following a short report, creating headline risk and raising concerns about potential disclosures or litigation. Business Wire article

Two law firms announced securities-fraud investigations into Bloom Energy following a short report, creating headline risk and raising concerns about potential disclosures or litigation. Negative Sentiment: Short-seller commentary and related reports have argued Bloom may face supply-chain risks and valuation concerns, which could pressure sentiment despite the AI deal news. Barchart article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Mizuho set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Research cut Bloom Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $250.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BE

Bloom Energy Stock Up 3.5%

The business's fifty day moving average price is $279.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,276.78 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy's revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total transaction of $6,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 108,524 shares in the company, valued at $28,971,567.04. The trade was a 18.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 8,343 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total value of $2,505,986.91. Following the transaction, the insider owned 163,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,202,708.59. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,617 shares of company stock valued at $44,003,909. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,277,461 shares of the company's stock valued at $461,272,000 after acquiring an additional 269,662 shares in the last quarter. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,560,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 390.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,154,197 shares of the company's stock worth $274,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,683,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 20,074.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,687,029 shares of the company's stock worth $364,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,710 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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