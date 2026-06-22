Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Up 5.1% - Here's Why

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) was up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $349.99 and last traded at $345.6450. 11,187,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 11,130,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $328.91.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Mizuho set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $322.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $223.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Trading Up 5.1%

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $262.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $98.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6,911.52 and a beta of 3.74.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The firm had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Aman Joshi sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $1,358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 180,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,529,193.48. This trade represents a 5.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $4,084,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 212,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,371,303.95. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,274 shares of company stock worth $58,696,472. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 37.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 10,000.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 303 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

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