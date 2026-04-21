Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Up 1.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock to $229.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Bloom Energy traded as high as $234.35 and last traded at $220.8880. Approximately 12,077,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 11,444,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.27.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $231.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $149.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.68.

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Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Aman Joshi sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $1,358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 180,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,529,193.48. This represents a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $4,084,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 212,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,371,303.95. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 455,092 shares of company stock worth $78,564,475 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target sharply from $170 to $251 and kept a Buy rating, a high‑profile upgrade that likely drove buying interest by signaling stronger growth expectations tied to the 800 VDC data‑center opportunity. UBS Hikes Bloom Energy's Price Target

UBS raised its price target sharply from $170 to $251 and kept a Buy rating, a high‑profile upgrade that likely drove buying interest by signaling stronger growth expectations tied to the 800 VDC data‑center opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Zacks and other analyst writeups are upgrading Bloom’s narrative vs. peers (Plug Power), citing stronger growth forecasts, better returns and improving estimates — reinforcing investor belief Bloom benefits from accelerating clean‑power demand at data centers. Zacks Analyst Blog: Bloom Energy and Plug Power

Zacks and other analyst writeups are upgrading Bloom’s narrative vs. peers (Plug Power), citing stronger growth forecasts, better returns and improving estimates — reinforcing investor belief Bloom benefits from accelerating clean‑power demand at data centers. Positive Sentiment: Multiple industry roundups and lists (MarketBeat, Yahoo, InsiderMonkey, InvestorPlace) are labeling BE as a top AI data‑center power play — citing large order backlogs, Oracle contract expansion and on‑site power demand — which supports higher revenue visibility and investor appetite. 5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout

Multiple industry roundups and lists (MarketBeat, Yahoo, InsiderMonkey, InvestorPlace) are labeling BE as a top AI data‑center power play — citing large order backlogs, Oracle contract expansion and on‑site power demand — which supports higher revenue visibility and investor appetite. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target to $229 but kept a Neutral rating — a modest lift in target (about a single‑digit upside) that validates current levels but is less bullish than UBS’s move. Benzinga: Citigroup price target update

Citigroup raised its price target to $229 but kept a Neutral rating — a modest lift in target (about a single‑digit upside) that validates current levels but is less bullish than UBS’s move. Negative Sentiment: Several writeups note valuation is extended versus historical analyst targets and peers — the stock has run hard, so some of the upside is already priced in and the risk of a pullback remains if execution or guidance disappoints. MarketBeat: Valuation caveat

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 37.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -581.28, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.92.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.59 million. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The firm's revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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