Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Up 2.4% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $280.74 and last traded at $259.6370. Approximately 16,005,491 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 11,104,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.57.

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Bloom Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $254.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $217.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,191.70 and a beta of 3.74. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $236.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.38.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total transaction of $16,372,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 238,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $70,949,350.77. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,746 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $712,367.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 135,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,049,457.94. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 323,777 shares of company stock valued at $71,485,514. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,825,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,985,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,691,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

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