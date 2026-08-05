Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Up 2.8% - What's Next?

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $241.89 and last traded at $234.5560. 13,126,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 12,513,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.11.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Exceptional earnings remain the main bullish catalyst. Bloom Energy reported quarterly revenue of $1.07 billion, a 165.5% year-over-year increase that exceeded the $826.1 million consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings per share of $0.78 also topped expectations of $0.39, while management provided fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $2.55 to $2.85. Zacks earnings article

Bloom Energy reported quarterly revenue of $1.07 billion, a 165.5% year-over-year increase that exceeded the $826.1 million consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings per share of $0.78 also topped expectations of $0.39, while management provided fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $2.55 to $2.85. Positive Sentiment: AI data-center demand is strengthening Bloom’s growth narrative. With grid capacity struggling to keep pace with data-center construction, operators are considering on-site power generation. Bloom’s fuel-cell systems could benefit from this trend, while expanded project financing may help accelerate deployments. AI data-center demand article

With grid capacity struggling to keep pace with data-center construction, operators are considering on-site power generation. Bloom’s fuel-cell systems could benefit from this trend, while expanded project financing may help accelerate deployments. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst opinion remains constructive but valuation-sensitive. Bloom has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $246.18. Recent targets include $282 from Bernstein, $295 from BTIG and $300 from UBS, although UBS reduced its target and several analysts maintain Hold ratings. The stock’s elevated valuation increases sensitivity to any slowdown in growth.

Bloom has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $246.18. Recent targets include $282 from Bernstein, $295 from BTIG and $300 from UBS, although UBS reduced its target and several analysts maintain Hold ratings. The stock’s elevated valuation increases sensitivity to any slowdown in growth. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms are promoting a securities class action against Bloom Energy. The lawsuit covers purchases from February 27, 2025, through July 8, 2026, and alleges that Bloom and certain executives misled investors about its materials and supply-chain exposure, including China. The allegations have not been proven, but the litigation creates legal, reputational and headline risk; the lead-plaintiff deadline is September 28, 2026. Kaplan Fox class action announcement

The lawsuit covers purchases from February 27, 2025, through July 8, 2026, and alleges that Bloom and certain executives misled investors about its materials and supply-chain exposure, including China. The allegations have not been proven, but the litigation creates legal, reputational and headline risk; the lead-plaintiff deadline is September 28, 2026. Negative Sentiment: Director John Chambers sold 15,000 shares for approximately $3.08 million, reducing his direct ownership by 6.29%. He continues to hold 223,333 shares, so the transaction is a modest warning signal rather than evidence of broad insider selling. SEC insider filing

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $254.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research raised Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $217.00 to $176.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $246.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BE

Bloom Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $257.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.88. The stock has a market cap of $66.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.74 and a beta of 3.79.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.13 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm's revenue was up 165.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.36, for a total value of $1,827,339.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 81,945 shares in the company, valued at $24,039,385.20. This represents a 7.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 8,343 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total value of $2,505,986.91. Following the transaction, the insider owned 163,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,202,708.59. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,617 shares of company stock worth $37,322,609. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,127,000 after buying an additional 836,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,063 shares of the company's stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

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