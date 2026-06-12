Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Up 4.6% - Here's Why

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $269.23 and last traded at $260.3920. Approximately 8,476,934 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 11,102,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.88.

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Key Headlines Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $217.48.

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Bloom Energy Trading Up 4.6%

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $243.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,206.80 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In related news, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total transaction of $16,372,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 238,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $70,949,350.77. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,746 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $712,367.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 135,107 shares in the company, valued at $35,049,457.94. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,777 shares of company stock valued at $71,485,514. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BE. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,825,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,200 shares of the company's stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $1,985,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $1,691,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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