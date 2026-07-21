Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading 15% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) was up 15% on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $267.00 to $346.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bloom Energy traded as high as $229.90 and last traded at $226.5820. Approximately 13,771,574 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 11,822,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.06.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $322.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $254.00.

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Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $9,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 341,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $95,342,949. This represents a 9.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total value of $6,674,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 108,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,971,567.04. This represents a 18.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,617 shares of company stock worth $44,003,909. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its price target on Bloom Energy from $267 to $346 and kept an overweight rating, implying meaningful upside from the current share price. Article link

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its price target on Bloom Energy from $267 to $346 and kept an rating, implying meaningful upside from the current share price. Positive Sentiment: Another report said one analyst sees about 75% upside in Bloom Energy, reinforcing the bullish case and helping explain investor buying. Article link

Another report said one analyst sees about in Bloom Energy, reinforcing the bullish case and helping explain investor buying. Positive Sentiment: Bloom Energy was also featured among top stock picks tied to AI infrastructure and a projected earnings increase, which may have drawn additional momentum traders. Article link

Bloom Energy was also featured among top stock picks tied to and a projected earnings increase, which may have drawn additional momentum traders. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market sentiment was slightly supportive, with U.S. stock futures edging higher as inflation pressures eased, though this was not specific to Bloom Energy. Article link

Broader market sentiment was slightly supportive, with U.S. stock futures edging higher as inflation pressures eased, though this was not specific to Bloom Energy. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage describing a “$1.7 billion reason to buy” Bloom Energy added to the bullish narrative, but the article appears more thematic than a fresh company-specific event. Article link

Coverage describing a “$1.7 billion reason to buy” Bloom Energy added to the bullish narrative, but the article appears more thematic than a fresh company-specific event. Negative Sentiment: A prior article noted Bloom Energy shares had slipped in Monday trading while the fuel-cell sector showed mixed performance, indicating the stock has still been volatile despite the recent rebound. Article link

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 37.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,530.73 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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