Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading 8.9% Higher - Here's What Happened

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $318.49 and last traded at $307.4670. 13,839,014 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 11,201,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $282.31.

Get Bloom Energy alerts: Sign Up

Key Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Mkm set a $225.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho set a $285.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $217.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Stock Up 8.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,148.11 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.45.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total value of $6,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 108,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,971,567.04. This represents a 18.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $4,084,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 212,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,371,303.95. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 525,271 shares of company stock valued at $99,167,479. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $4,777,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $624,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,211,880 shares of the company's stock worth $299,688,000 after purchasing an additional 126,649 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 31.4% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 24,787 shares of the company's stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 157.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 150,094 shares of the company's stock worth $20,335,000 after purchasing an additional 91,761 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bloom Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bloom Energy wasn't on the list.

While Bloom Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here