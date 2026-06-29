Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading 9.2% Higher - Still a Buy?

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 9.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $283.62 and last traded at $275.1340. 17,466,834 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 11,580,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.02.

Get Bloom Energy alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm set a $225.00 price objective on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $254.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $322.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $224.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Stock Up 9.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.74. The firm has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,501.58 and a beta of 3.74.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Aman Joshi sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $1,358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 180,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,529,193.48. The trade was a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $4,084,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 212,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,371,303.95. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,274 shares of company stock worth $58,696,472. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 37.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bloom Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bloom Energy wasn't on the list.

While Bloom Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here