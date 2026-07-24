Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Down 14.5% - Time to Sell?

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) shares traded down 14.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $183.22 and last traded at $185.7990. 15,814,542 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 11,818,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.30.

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Bloom Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $207.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $254.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BE

Bloom Energy Trading Down 14.5%

The firm has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,715.24 and a beta of 3.73. The business's 50 day moving average is $272.41 and its 200-day moving average is $206.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.36, for a total transaction of $1,827,339.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 81,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,039,385.20. This represents a 7.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 8,343 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total value of $2,505,986.91. Following the transaction, the insider owned 163,807 shares in the company, valued at $49,202,708.59. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,617 shares of company stock worth $44,003,909. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,560,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $239,683,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 20,074.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,687,029 shares of the company's stock valued at $364,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,710 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 390.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,154,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 177.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,167 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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