Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Down 16.6% - What's Next?

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) fell 16.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $247.74 and last traded at $257.8010. Approximately 56,931,796 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 396% from the average session volume of 11,488,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $309.18.

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Key Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BE. Wall Street Zen raised Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho set a $285.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $224.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BE

Bloom Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,154.99 and a beta of 3.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The firm had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other news, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total value of $16,372,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 238,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,949,350.77. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $9,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 341,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $95,342,949. This represents a 9.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,274 shares of company stock valued at $58,696,472. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,985,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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