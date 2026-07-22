Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Down 3% - Here's Why

Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) fell 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $216.52 and last traded at $219.3980. Approximately 9,232,294 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 11,824,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.26.

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Key Stories Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $254.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.55 and a 200-day moving average of $204.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,387.08 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Aman Joshi sold 8,343 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total value of $2,505,986.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 163,807 shares in the company, valued at $49,202,708.59. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total value of $16,372,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 238,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,949,350.77. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 153,617 shares of company stock valued at $44,003,909 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 49.3% in the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the company's stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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