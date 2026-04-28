Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Down 3.4% - Time to Sell?

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) shares fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $216.04 and last traded at $226.7560. 13,978,491 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 11,245,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.68.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $184.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Bloom Energy to $229.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Trading Down 3.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company's 50-day moving average is $165.53 and its 200-day moving average is $134.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -596.73, a PEG ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 3.18.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $531.29 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $34,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,189,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,277,730. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 30,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $6,126,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 165,732 shares in the company, valued at $33,847,446.36. This represents a 15.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 455,092 shares of company stock valued at $78,564,475. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at about $2,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 674.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,127,000 after purchasing an additional 836,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Bloom Energy by 30.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

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