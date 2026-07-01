Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Down 4.5% - Here's Why

Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) were down 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $286.25 and last traded at $289.1710. 16,227,832 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 11,641,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $302.70.

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More Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bloom Energy and Brookfield expanded their AI infrastructure partnership fivefold to $25 billion, strengthening Bloom’s demand outlook for onsite power solutions used in data centers. Brookfield and Bloom Energy Expand AI Infrastructure Partnership to $25 Billion

Bloom Energy and Brookfield expanded their AI infrastructure partnership fivefold to $25 billion, strengthening Bloom’s demand outlook for onsite power solutions used in data centers. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary says Bloom Energy is benefiting from strong AI-power momentum, with traders focusing on backlog growth, partnerships, and analyst price targets tied to data center demand. Bloom Energy Stock (BE) Opinions on AI Power Infrastructure Surge

Market commentary says Bloom Energy is benefiting from strong AI-power momentum, with traders focusing on backlog growth, partnerships, and analyst price targets tied to data center demand. Neutral Sentiment: Bloom Energy was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold,” which could temper some of the recent enthusiasm. Zacks downgrade coverage

Bloom Energy was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold,” which could temper some of the recent enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: Some recent commentary argues Bloom Energy’s strong run has pushed valuations too high and warns that expectations may now be stretched after the stock’s sharp climb. Bearish price prediction on Bloom Energy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research lowered Bloom Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $236.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,782.26 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.33.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The company had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total value of $16,372,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 238,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $70,949,350.77. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $4,084,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 212,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,371,303.95. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,274 shares of company stock valued at $57,337,672. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the company's stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 37.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company's stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,382 shares of the company's stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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