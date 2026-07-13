Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Down 4.5% - Here's Why

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $228.30 and last traded at $233.4950. 10,009,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 11,732,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.61.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BE. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $322.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $254.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $242.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BE

Bloom Energy Trading Down 4.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,668.97 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.41.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,842 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.63, for a total transaction of $820,286.46. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,175,646.95. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.62, for a total transaction of $651,992.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 79,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,998,973.32. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,617 shares of company stock valued at $59,843,659. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,560,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $239,683,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 20,074.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,687,029 shares of the company's stock worth $364,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 390.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,154,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 177.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,239,000 after buying an additional 1,530,167 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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