Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Down 9.5% - Here's Why

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 9.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $230.61 and last traded at $234.8980. Approximately 15,374,086 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 11,146,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.61.

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Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $217.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BE

Bloom Energy Trading Down 9.5%

The company has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,697.02 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $239.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.44.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,813 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total transaction of $1,387,106.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 175,708 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,639,045.60. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total transaction of $16,372,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 238,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $70,949,350.77. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,777 shares of company stock worth $71,485,514. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $402,494,000. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $347,560,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $239,683,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 20,074.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,687,029 shares of the company's stock valued at $364,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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