Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Up 15.2% - Here's Why

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) rose 15.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $329.51 and last traded at $328.38. Approximately 15,757,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 11,127,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $284.99.

Get Bloom Energy alerts: Sign Up

Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Bloom Energy’s onsite clean-power platform as a key benefit for customers facing grid limitations, reinforcing the company’s growth opportunity in mission-critical and AI-related power demand. Can Bloom Energy Continue to Benefit From Onsite Power Generation?

Zacks highlighted Bloom Energy’s onsite clean-power platform as a key benefit for customers facing grid limitations, reinforcing the company’s growth opportunity in mission-critical and AI-related power demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators continue to point to Bloom Energy as a beneficiary of AI data-center buildout because its solid oxide fuel cells can be deployed quickly for reliable behind-the-meter power. Bull of the Day: Bloom Energy (BE)

Analysts and commentators continue to point to Bloom Energy as a beneficiary of AI data-center buildout because its solid oxide fuel cells can be deployed quickly for reliable behind-the-meter power. Neutral Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Bloom Energy to “hold,” which is slightly more constructive than a weaker stance, but the firm’s $276 target was still below the stock’s recent trading levels, limiting the bullish impact. Zacks.com

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Bloom Energy to “hold,” which is slightly more constructive than a weaker stance, but the firm’s $276 target was still below the stock’s recent trading levels, limiting the bullish impact. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold shares on June 16, including the CAO and several executives; the company said the sales were for tax withholding tied to equity vesting, but insider selling can still pressure sentiment. SEC filing reference

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BE shares. Barclays raised their target price on Bloom Energy to $254.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Roth Mkm set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $220.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Trading Up 15.2%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,566.29 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The firm had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,837 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $820,205.07. Following the transaction, the insider owned 207,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,966,328.87. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total transaction of $16,372,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 238,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $70,949,350.77. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 230,274 shares of company stock worth $58,696,472 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bloom Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bloom Energy wasn't on the list.

While Bloom Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here