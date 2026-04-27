Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Up 1.6% - Still a Buy?

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $239.05 and last traded at $234.7540. 6,938,375 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 11,224,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.17.

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Key Stories Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BE. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $229.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $231.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BE

Bloom Energy Trading Up 1.6%

The firm has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of -617.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 3.18. The company's fifty day moving average price is $163.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.59 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 7,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.85, for a total value of $1,184,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 84,294 shares in the company, valued at $12,800,043.90. This trade represents a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $1,358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 180,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,529,193.48. This trade represents a 5.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 455,092 shares of company stock worth $78,564,475 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 674.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 50.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock worth $49,127,000 after buying an additional 836,810 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 30.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,063 shares of the company's stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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