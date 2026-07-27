Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Up 2.1% - Time to Buy?

Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $197.50 and last traded at $188.8260. Approximately 15,554,147 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 11,855,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.89.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho set a $285.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $254.00.

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Bloom Energy Trading Up 2.1%

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $270.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.33. The stock has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,775.76 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Bloom Energy news, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.36, for a total value of $1,827,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 81,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,039,385.20. The trade was a 7.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $9,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 341,731 shares in the company, valued at $95,342,949. This represents a 9.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,617 shares of company stock valued at $44,003,909. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 725.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 51.7% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 37.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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