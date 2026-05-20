Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Up 8% - Here's What Happened

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $292.99 and last traded at $282.3250. Approximately 10,282,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 11,172,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.34.

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Key Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BE shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho set a $285.00 price objective on Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $217.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Trading Up 8.0%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5,645.37 and a beta of 3.82.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The company had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy's revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.36, for a total transaction of $1,827,339.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 81,945 shares in the company, valued at $24,039,385.20. This represents a 7.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,813 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total value of $1,387,106.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 175,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,639,045.60. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 525,271 shares of company stock worth $99,167,479 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,807,920 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,759,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,819 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,277,461 shares of the company's stock valued at $461,272,000 after acquiring an additional 269,662 shares during the last quarter. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,494,000. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,560,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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