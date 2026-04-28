Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.850-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $229.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $143.00 price objective on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Trading Down 3.4%

BE stock traded down $7.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.76. 13,293,059 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,220,272. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a PE ratio of -596.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 3.18. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $242.20.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $531.29 million. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $4,084,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 212,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,371,303.95. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 10,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $1,358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 180,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,529,193.48. The trade was a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 455,092 shares of company stock worth $78,564,475 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,820,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,127,000 after buying an additional 836,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 30.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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