Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.01 and traded as high as $8.69. Bloomin' Brands shares last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 1,486,338 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Bloomin' Brands from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $9.00 price objective on Bloomin' Brands in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bloomin' Brands from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloomin' Brands from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin' Brands from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $8.62.

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Bloomin' Brands Trading Down 2.3%

The stock has a market cap of $713.99 million, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock's fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.01.

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Bloomin' Brands had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 0.55%.The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Bloomin' Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin' Brands, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin' Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bloomin' Brands by 79.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,908,998 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $21,109,000 after buying an additional 1,736,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bloomin' Brands by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,106 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $20,979,000 after acquiring an additional 58,722 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin' Brands by 69.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,590,098 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $18,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,842 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin' Brands by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,123 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $14,864,000 after acquiring an additional 269,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin' Brands by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,208,122 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $11,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,953 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc engages in the ownership, operation and franchising of casual dining restaurants worldwide. The company's portfolio includes five full-service restaurant chains: Outback Steakhouse, known for its Australian-inspired steakhouse concept; Carrabba's Italian Grill, offering Italian-American cuisine; Bonefish Grill, specializing in handcrafted seafood dishes; Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, focusing on premium steak and wine experiences; and Aussie Grill by Outback, featuring a streamlined menu of signature items.

Further Reading

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