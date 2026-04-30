Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Declares Dividend Increase - $0.23 Per Share

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This is a 2.2% increase from Blue Owl Capital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Blue Owl Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 85.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company's earnings decline. Research analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.9%.

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Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.74. 71,781,294 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,339,709. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 2.75%.The firm had revenue of $699.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.59 million. On average, analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

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