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Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Declares Dividend Increase - $0.23 Per Share

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Blue Owl Capital logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Blue Owl declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share (annualized $0.90), payable May 27 to shareholders of record May 13, implying a dividend yield of about 9.5%.
  • The dividend is largely covered by earnings with a payout ratio around 85.7%, and analysts forecast $1.06 EPS next year—suggesting continued coverage but limited cushion if earnings decline.
  • Shares rose to $9.74 on heavy volume after the announcement; the stock trades between a 12‑month low of $7.95 and high of $21.08, with a market cap near $15.1B and a high P/E (~97).
  • Five stocks we like better than Blue Owl Capital.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This is a 2.2% increase from Blue Owl Capital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Blue Owl Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 85.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company's earnings decline. Research analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.9%.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.74. 71,781,294 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,339,709. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 2.75%.The firm had revenue of $699.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.59 million. On average, analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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