Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.1625.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $10.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $9.10 target price on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

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Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $9.52 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 79.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company's 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $699.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $687.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Blue Owl Capital's payout ratio is currently 766.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 190,579 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,962 shares of the company's stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

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