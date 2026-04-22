Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Citizens Jmp

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Citizens Jmp from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 110.21% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $15.84.

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Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:OWL opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 2.75%.The business had revenue of $701.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OWL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 397,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 132,637 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,215 shares of the company's stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 787,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,123,000 after buying an additional 172,982 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,880,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $189,806,000 after buying an additional 950,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company's stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

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