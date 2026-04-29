Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target Cut to $10.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $10.50 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target points to a potential upside of 18.30% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OWL. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered Blue Owl Capital from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Blue Owl Capital from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $15.13.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

NYSE OWL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.88. The company's stock had a trading volume of 29,627,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,904,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The company's 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $701.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $712.75 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 2.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1,345.0% in the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,485 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,021 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 16.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,572,226 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,726,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,061,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,873 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5,256.9% in the third quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 374,236 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 367,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 8.3% in the third quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,940,155 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,847,000 after purchasing an additional 149,292 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Blue Owl Capital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Blue Owl Capital wasn't on the list.

While Blue Owl Capital currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here