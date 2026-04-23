Blue Owl Capital (OWL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $706.5940 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $701.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $712.75 million. On average, analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts: Sign Up

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

NYSE OWL opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 99.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.34.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.1%. Blue Owl Capital's dividend payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OWL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $1,273,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 354,023 shares of the company's stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 37,412 shares during the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 1,220,586 shares of the company's stock worth $18,236,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $5,049,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company's stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Blue Owl Capital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Blue Owl Capital wasn't on the list.

While Blue Owl Capital currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here