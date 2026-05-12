Blue Owl Technology Finance (NYSE:OTF) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. (NYSE:OTF - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $12.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Blue Owl Technology Finance traded as low as $10.67 and last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 167256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

OTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Blue Owl Technology Finance from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Technology Finance from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Technology Finance from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Blue Owl Technology Finance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get OTF alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Blue Owl Technology Finance

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Chris Temple purchased 5,000 shares of Blue Owl Technology Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $57,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,450. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Technology Finance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Technology Finance by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,992 shares of the company's stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 42,888 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Technology Finance by 642.4% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 73,966 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Technology Finance by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 48,426 shares of the company's stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 26,510 shares during the last quarter.

Blue Owl Technology Finance Trading Up 0.7%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion and a PE ratio of 12.03.

Blue Owl Technology Finance (NYSE:OTF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $325.94 million for the quarter. Blue Owl Technology Finance had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Technology Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.9%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Technology Finance's previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Blue Owl Technology Finance's payout ratio is 155.56%.

Blue Owl Technology Finance declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Blue Owl Technology Finance

Blue Owl Technology Finance NYSE: OTF is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) sponsored by alternative asset manager Blue Owl. The firm focuses on providing customized debt and structured capital solutions to technology and technology-enabled companies, with an emphasis on growth-stage and middle-market borrowers. As a BDC, its primary activities include originating, structuring and managing private credit investments tailored to the financing needs of fast-growing businesses.

Its investment approach typically centers on direct lending and credit-oriented products, including senior secured loans, unitranche and subordinated debt, as well as selective equity-linked instruments and structured financings.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Blue Owl Technology Finance, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Blue Owl Technology Finance wasn't on the list.

While Blue Owl Technology Finance currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here