BlueLinx (BXC) to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.2967 per share and revenue of $793.7210 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.93. BlueLinx had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $731.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.84 million.

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BlueLinx Stock Performance

NYSE BXC opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $452.93 million, a P/E ratio of -111.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.47. BlueLinx has a twelve month low of $44.78 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of BlueLinx

Blackstone NYSE: BX Stock a Buy After an Impressive Q3

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 792 shares of the construction company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,456 shares of the construction company's stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in BlueLinx by 5,468.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on BXC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlueLinx presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $70.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BlueLinx

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Corporation is a leading distributor of building products in the United States, serving professional builders, contractors and industrial customers. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio that includes lumber, engineered wood products, plywood, oriented strand board, siding, railing, millwork and specialty construction materials. Through its nationwide network of distribution centers, BlueLinx provides inventory management, delivery and supply-chain solutions designed to help customers streamline operations and reduce carrying costs.

Founded in 2004 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific's distribution business, BlueLinx has developed a broad product line that spans both residential and commercial construction markets.

Further Reading

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