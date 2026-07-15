B&M European Value Retail's (BME) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital Group

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 215 price target on the stock. Shore Capital Group's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.54% from the company's current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 180 price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 206.25.

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B&M European Value Retail Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of BME opened at GBX 194.50 on Wednesday. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of GBX 140 and a 12 month high of GBX 269.30. The firm's 50 day moving average is GBX 185.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 178.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 306.52.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported GBX 16.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 577.50 billion for the quarter. B&M European Value Retail had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 2.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that B&M European Value Retail will post 38.4814815 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Peter Pritchard acquired 53,016 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 192 per share, for a total transaction of £101,790.72. Also, insider Tjeerd Jegen bought 53,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 187 per share, for a total transaction of £99,297. 22.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

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