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BMO Capital Markets Boosts IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$72.00

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
IGM Financial logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on IGM Financial from C$68.00 to C$72.00; MarketBeat's consensus average target is C$72.00 and the stock carries a consensus rating of "Hold," implying roughly a 1.68% downside from the current price.
  • IGM shares traded at C$73.23 with a market cap of C$17.15 billion, a P/E of 15.78, and remain close to their 52-week high of C$74.92.
  • Notable insider activity: a director sold 25,000 shares (C$1.72M) on Feb. 24, insiders have sold 92,400 shares (~$6.31M) in the last 90 days, and insiders reportedly own 66.58% of the stock.
  • Five stocks we like better than IGM Financial.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets' price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.68% from the stock's current price.

IGM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$68.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$61.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$69.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$72.00.

View Our Latest Report on IGM

IGM Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IGM traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$73.23. The company's stock had a trading volume of 422,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,534. The company has a market cap of C$17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.52, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.90. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$42.13 and a 52-week high of C$74.92.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. IGM Financial had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 4.006816 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IGM Financial news, Director James Patrick O'sullivan sold 25,000 shares of IGM Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.73, for a total transaction of C$1,718,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,229 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$2,627,479.17. The trade was a 39.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold 92,400 shares of company stock worth $6,306,649 over the last ninety days. 66.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IGM Financial

(Get Free Report)

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $244 billion (CAD) in assets under management as of December 31, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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