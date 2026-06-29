BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price target indicates a potential upside of 12.19% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $196.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $210.50.

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Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $213.92 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $203.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $135.26 and a 52-week high of $230.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.41. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 51,668 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.59, for a total value of $9,744,068.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 282,142 shares in the company, valued at $53,209,159.78. This represents a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 11,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.75, for a total transaction of $2,120,758.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 169,403 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,313,622.25. This trade represents a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 77,476 shares of company stock worth $14,644,762 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley NYSE: MS is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company's chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm's primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

Further Reading

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