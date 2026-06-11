BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the enterprise software provider's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price target indicates a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock's current price.

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A number of other brokerages have also commented on ORCL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $271.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $201.04 on Thursday. Oracle has a 52-week low of $134.57 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $578.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.65. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $183.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.98.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 44,975 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Robinswood Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 47,844 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $7,038,000 after buying an additional 11,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,403 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle delivered a Q4 earnings and revenue beat, with strong cloud infrastructure growth and a record backlog that reinforces demand for its AI/cloud services.

Oracle delivered a Q4 earnings and revenue beat, with strong cloud infrastructure growth and a record backlog that reinforces demand for its AI/cloud services. Positive Sentiment: Management raised guidance for fiscal 2027 profit, signaling confidence in the business outlook despite heavy investment.

Management raised guidance for fiscal 2027 profit, signaling confidence in the business outlook despite heavy investment. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle also won a $396 million U.S. government contract to modernize HR systems, adding another business win but not likely moving the stock on its own.

Oracle also won a $396 million U.S. government contract to modernize HR systems, adding another business win but not likely moving the stock on its own. Negative Sentiment: Shares fell after Oracle disclosed a steep increase in AI-related capital spending and additional planned fundraising, fueling fears about rising debt and weaker near-term cash flow.

Shares fell after Oracle disclosed a steep increase in AI-related capital spending and additional planned fundraising, fueling fears about rising debt and weaker near-term cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also questioning whether the aggressive spending pace can be sustained without pressuring margins, which has weighed on the broader software sector as well.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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