BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the network technology company's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price target suggests a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Arete Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $223.71.

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Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $242.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $197.94 billion, a PE ratio of 130.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.77. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $139.57 and a 12-month high of $248.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.00 and a 200 day moving average of $181.34.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The network technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 22,684 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $3,729,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,631,525. The trade was a 30.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,572 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.32, for a total transaction of $272,459.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,466,400. This trade represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,356 shares of company stock worth $4,981,575. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.0% during the third quarter. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% in the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,310 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target on Palo Alto Networks to $275 from $185 and reiterated a buy rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target on Palo Alto Networks to $275 from $185 and reiterated a buy rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Other analysts also turned more constructive, with Truist, Oppenheimer, Rosenblatt, and Mizuho all lifting targets to the $265-$275 range, suggesting broad confidence ahead of the company’s next earnings report.

Other analysts also turned more constructive, with Truist, Oppenheimer, Rosenblatt, and Mizuho all lifting targets to the $265-$275 range, suggesting broad confidence ahead of the company’s next earnings report. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment is being supported by signs of strong cybersecurity spending and excitement around AI-enhanced vulnerability discovery, which could help drive demand for Palo Alto’s platform over time. Article Title

Investor sentiment is being supported by signs of strong cybersecurity spending and excitement around AI-enhanced vulnerability discovery, which could help drive demand for Palo Alto’s platform over time. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Nikesh Arora said AI should help Palo Alto Networks’ engineers do more work, not less, which underscores the company’s push to use AI as a productivity and product-development tool rather than a cost-cutting story. Article Title

CEO Nikesh Arora said AI should help Palo Alto Networks’ engineers do more work, not less, which underscores the company’s push to use AI as a productivity and product-development tool rather than a cost-cutting story. Neutral Sentiment: The stock had already surged sharply in recent weeks and is trading near record highs, so while sentiment is strong, investors may also be watching for any pullback or earnings disappointment after such a big run.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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