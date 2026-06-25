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BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
June 25, 2026
Take-Two Interactive Software logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on Take-Two Interactive to $285 from $280 and maintained an outperform rating, implying about 22% upside from the previous close.
  • Other analysts remain broadly bullish, with several firms reiterating buy or overweight ratings and consensus data showing a Moderate Buy view with an average price target of $292.71.
  • The stock traded lower on the day, and recent insider selling by the CEO and a director adds some caution, though institutional investors still own 95%+ of the company.
  • Five stocks we like better than Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $280.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets' price target points to a potential upside of 22.12% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TTWO. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $292.71.

View Our Latest Report on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $2.40 on Thursday, reaching $233.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.98. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $187.63 and a 1-year high of $264.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Dornemann sold 1,151 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.02, for a total value of $249,790.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,374 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,565.48. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 208,969 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total value of $47,507,012.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,006,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $228,708,814.14. This trade represents a 17.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 570,015 shares of company stock worth $128,432,857 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 220 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company's stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the company's stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Take-Two Interactive Software

Here are the key news stories impacting Take-Two Interactive Software this week:

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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