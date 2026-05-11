BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stock Price

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $103.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the utilities provider's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock's current price.

SRE has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.00.

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Sempra Energy Stock Up 1.9%

SRE stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.30. 1,155,390 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,712,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $73.06 and a 1 year high of $101.04.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.20%. Sempra Energy's revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In other news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 1,128 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total transaction of $109,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,091,598.08. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 2,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $251,163.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 17,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,621,180.80. This trade represents a 18.33% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $576,979 and sold 7,539 shares valued at $706,906. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 52.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 53,512 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 15,474 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 78.5% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 80.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,280 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,072,000 after purchasing an additional 188,131 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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