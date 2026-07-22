BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for Sprott (TSE:SII) Stock Price

Sprott (TSE:SII - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$210.00 to C$195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets' price target indicates a potential upside of 27.16% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sprott from C$230.00 to C$204.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TD boosted their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$202.80.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on SII

Sprott Price Performance

Shares of TSE SII traded down C$1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$153.35. 22,180 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,069. Sprott has a 1-year low of C$85.84 and a 1-year high of C$230.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company's 50-day moving average price is C$167.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$178.84.

Sprott (TSE:SII - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$198.75 million for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 22.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Sprott will post 3.2178828 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is an alternative asset manager operating in Canada. The company has six reportable segments: Exchange Listed Products, which includes management services to the company's closed-end physical trusts and exchange-traded funds, both of which are actively traded on public securities exchanges; Managed equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the Company's branded funds, fixed-term LPs and managed accounts; Lending segment provides lending and streaming activities through limited partnership vehicles; Brokerage segment includes activities of Canadian and U.S.

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